NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week.

He said if he'd been asked the question a few years ago, his answer would've been three. But given the recent studies on football head injuries, the 52-year-old QB believes he suffered far more concussions during his 20-year NFL career.

"Concussions happen all the time," Favre said, per TMZ Sports. "You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you're able to play -- that's a concussion.

"So, based on that, [I've suffered] thousands. Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs ... but I was still able to play."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from Favre.

"How it take him over 20 years to understand concussions," one fan asked.

"I believe him," another said.

"I could’ve told him that," another added.

Favre was sacked 525 times over the course of his regular-season NFL career — and that's not including his postseason, college and high school football careers.

The Green Bay legend called these minor head injuries "frightening."

"That's what's kind of frightening about the concussion thing -- it's the ones that seem minor that do the damage 'cause you're able to play and keep going," Favre added.

Since his retirement from football in 2010, Favre has become an outspoken advocate for protections against head injuries. Last year, he proposed a ban on tackle football at the youth level.