NFL World Reacts To Brett Maher Practice Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys misses an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher put together an encouraging performance during Thursday's practice session.

Kicking outdoors with 20+ mph winds, Maher reportedly went 6-6 on field goal attempts during the open portion of practice.

Tristan Vizcaino, who signed with the practice squad on Wednesday, went 3/5.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this practice update.

"Irrelevant really. Ain’t no pressure like playoff pressure," one fan wrote.

"Money Maher is locked in!" another said.

"Brett for the win Sunday," another added.

Maher put together an all-time bad kicking performance during the Cowboys' Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend, missing four straight extra points before finally knocking one through on the fifth attempt.

Maher's performance was inconsequential in the Cowboys' blowout win over the Bucs, but there's no question the team needs him to get it together as they head deeper into the postseason.

The Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a Divisional Round matchup on Sunday.