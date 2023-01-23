NFL World Reacts To Brett Maher's 1st Attempt Today

It seems safe to say that the kicking yips Cowboys kicker Brett Maher developed last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed him to the West Coast.

In the second quarter, the Cowboys found the endzone for the first time in the game, which brought Maher out for the extra point attempt. After missing four of his five extra point attempts against the Buccaneers a week ago, he started this game 0-for-1.

Maher's extra point attempt was blocked by a San Francisco 49ers defender. But replay shows that Maher's attempt might not have even gone in if the player didn't get his paw up on it.

The angle of the ball seemed to be pushing right - and by a pretty wide margin too. Had that ball gone past the line, it very well may have been a bad miss.

The NFL world can hardly believe that Maher got off to such a bad start:

There's still a lot of game to be played and plenty of potential spots where they might need to deploy Brett Maher again. But after six missed or failed extra points in just three games, it's hard to imagine the Cowboys being able to trust him again in this game.

And that's to say nothing of Maher's future in Dallas either. Missing that many kicks in the biggest spot is a one-way ticket to the unemployment line.

Has Brett Maher already made his last kick for the Cowboys?