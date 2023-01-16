NFL World Reacts To Brian Daboll's Performance Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Giants are currently playing in their first playoff game since 2016.

They were a surprise team this season after most pundits expected them to miss the playoffs again. They proved a lot of people wrong and a lot of that was because of head coach Brian Daboll.

Daboll has turned this team around after they were in the gutter for the last several seasons. He's looking to help the Giants win their first playoff game since 2011 when they won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

The NFL community loves the way Daboll has coached in this game. He's not living in his fears.

"What Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka has done with this offense is one of the more special coaching jobs you’ll see. This offense was dead last in points per drive last season," one tweet read.

"Brian Daboll is putting on a damn clinic. 20 play drive that sucked 11 MINUTES off the clock. Basically just held the ball for the entire 2nd quarter. He should be the coach of the year. What he does with this offensive personnel is ridiculous," another tweet read.

The Giants are currently up by seven (31-24) with less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

You can watch the rest of this game on FOX.