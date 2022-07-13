NFL World Reacts To Brian Urlacher's Serious Claim

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Brian Urlacher #54 of the Chicago Bears lines up against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on November 19, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Brian Urlacher has a pretty serious claim about players who have suffered CTE.

Urlacher thinks that some players have claimed to have CTE just so they can be involved in major lawsuits. In other words, he thinks some former players have faked having it to try and get money.

“Here’s the problem now with all the guys with the CTE,” Urlacher said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "If they do have it, I feel for them, but there are guys who say they have it just so they can be in the f*cking lawsuit.”

Urlacher's statement is a bit misguided here since CTE is a condition that can only be diagnosed after a person passes away.

NFL fans very much disagree with Urlacher's statement.

Perhaps Urlacher should do some research next time before making this kind of statement.