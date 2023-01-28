NFL World Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Message For Cincinnati Mayor

Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got under Brittany Mahomes' skin with a comment he made about her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

"Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval said in a video message.

It wasn't long before his comment reached Brittany, who was not thrilled with the trash talk. "WEAK. & embarrassing," she said in response to the mayor's comment about her husband.

The Kansas City mayor stepped in to join the beef.

"Agreed. No need to respond. KC’s got class. Cincinnati has Jerry Springer and no rings. See them Sunday," he said.

"Drop 60 on the Bengals. Only time we will agree with you. Humble TF out of them," said one Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

"Brittany Mahomes vs the Mayor of Cincinnati: the battle of who can embarrass their fanbase the most," joked a Bengals fan.

The time for talking is nearly over. Kansas City and Cincinnati kick off tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on CBS.