NFL World Reacts To Brock Purdy's Injury Announcement

Brock Purdy was obviously significantly limited when he returned to the field in Sunday's NFC Championship Game after suffering a first quarter elbow injury.

Down multiple scores late in the second half, the 49ers had no option but to run the ball and throw the occasional screen pass.

After the game, Purdy admitted that he couldn't throw the ball more than 5-10 yards after taking that hit to his arm. Saying that he was still feeling pain and doesn't know the extent of the injury. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday.

The NFL world reacted to the rookie's comments on Twitter.

"Key for fans to remember is that the elbow is such a complex joint, and throwing places tremendous stress across the area," commented USF's Dr. Nirav Pandya. "With even a slight degree of ligament/nerve/muscle damage, it becomes hard to be effective. These are not injuries that a throwing athlete can 'push' through."

"How tough are these guys?" asked Ralph D. Russo. "Hours later it still hurts. Couldn't throw the ball more than 10 yards. NOT SURE IF IT'S SERIOUS!"

"Really hope he's okay I want him back," a fan said.

Tough to see Purdy and the Niners go out like that.