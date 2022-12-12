NFL World Reacts To Brock Purdy's Postgame Interview

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In his first career start, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy shocked the world by not only beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but thrashing them in a 35-7 rout that had some networks switching games by the third quarter.

As memorable as Purdy's performance was in his debut start, his postgame interview was just as good. Speaking to FOX's Erin Andrews after the game, Purdy said it was a "dream come true" to be able to play against the great Tom Brady.

"I grew up watching him, seeing him make plays and win Super Bowls, so to be out on the same field and being able to compete against one another... it's literally a dream come true," Purdy said.

NFL fans loved seeing how humble Purdy was in victory. Many are praising him for showing such class and proving that he's no "Mr. Irrelevant."

Brock Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, earning the moniker "Mr. Irrelevant." But while the last pick in the draft often gets relegated to the practice squad at best, injuries to the 49ers' QB room have thrust him into the starting lineup at a critical juncture.

Thus far, Purdy has performed admirably, leading the 49ers to huge wins over the Dolphins and Buccaneers.

He's rapidly proving that he not only belongs in this league, but might be a prospect worth developing into a consistently good quarterback.

Will Brock Purdy earn an NFL starting job next year?