NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Admission On Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the firing of Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was let go on Monday after the Broncos fell to 4-11 on Sunday when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams by 37. It was an embarrassing game for the Broncos as they finally hit rock bottom.

During the press conference, Broncos general manager George Paton was asked if quarterback Russell Wilson was "fixable" since he has struggled mightily this season. Based on Paton's answer, he does think Wilson will be better next season.

"We saw flashes of Russ this year. Russ even said he didn't play up to his standard," Paton said, via NFL.com. "He will be the first one to tell you he didn't play up to his standard; didn't play up to our standard. He needs to be better."

"It's not whether Russ is fixable or not. We do believe he is. We do."

It's safe to say that the NFL community doesn't share the same enthusiasm that Paton does.

The Broncos still have Wilson under contract for the next six seasons. If he doesn't get better, that deal will continue to age like milk.