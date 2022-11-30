NFL World Reacts To Broncos Being Pulled From Primetime

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are done playing on primetime for the rest of the 2022 season.

They were supposed to be on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 11, but they were flexed out of that spot due to how disappointing their season has gone thus far.

The NFL decided to flex the Chargers-Dolphins game up to Sunday Night Football and move the Broncos-Chiefs game to an afternoon kick (4:05 p.m. ET).

The NFL community is thankful that the league made this decision, especially since Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't been good.

"They really flexed Patrick Mahomes out of primetime because Russell Wilson has been so unwatchable," one tweet read.

"Russell Wilson is so unwatchably terrible the NFL flexed PATRICK MAHOMES out of prime time," another tweet read.

The Broncos will now have to earn their primetime games heading into next season.

As for the Chiefs, being on primetime won't be a problem for them since they're expected to go deep in the playoffs when they get underway in January.