NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during a break in the action against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win.

There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.

Vika was named the Broncos Cheerleader of the Week leading up to the game and a photo of her made waves.

Check it out.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the viral photo.

"Speechless," another Broncos cheerleader said.

"Wowowowowowowoow," said another.

"my girl!!!" said a third.

Vika is a rookie on the Broncos cheerleading squad and didn't have to travel too far to join. She attended the University of Colorado just under an hour away from Denver.