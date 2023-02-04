NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in Minnesota.

Evero is expected to interview for the Vikings' defensive coordinator job in the coming days.

This news comes just a few hours after Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the Broncos had yet to grant the Vikings permission to interview Evero.

Part of the NFL community is now speculating that Brian Flores could be the next Broncos defensive coordinator due to this decision.

"Brian Flores you are a Denver Bronco," one tweet read.

Others in the NFL community wished Evero good luck after how well he did as the Broncos DC.

"Good luck to a budding star in the coaching ranks. Seems very unlikely he’s going to return now. Denver will still be able to land a solid defensive coordinator still. Bummer," another tweet read.

The Broncos are expected to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their vacant DC position, per a report.