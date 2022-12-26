NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Interim Coach Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Nathaniel Hackett may be gone, but his spirit may live on through the Broncos next interim head coach.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Broncos players were just informed that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, whom Nathaniel Hackett hired during the season to aid him in clock management strategy, is now taking over as the Broncos’ interim head coach, effective immediately."

The NFL world reacted to the Broncos' interim news on Monday.

"Broncos running out the clock on the season," tweeted Marcas G.

"Everyone knows a clock management coach is really just a HC in waiting," another replied.

"Guess the man leading the league’s 5th Ranked Defense couldn’t step in as interim coach …"

"Bison Athletic Hall of Famer, Jerry Rosburg, selected to lead the Broncos as interim head coach," tweeted NDSU Football.

"Was rooting for Terrell Davis to get the job," a Denver fan said.

"In the grand scheme of things, whoever is the interim for these last two games probably won't matter. But it does feel like a massive indictment of the current staff that who the org viewed as the most qualified coach was a guy they hired in September to babysit an awful HC."

"No way," replied Khari Thompson.

The 4-11 Broncos finish out the season against the Chiefs and Chargers.