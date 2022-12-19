NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Russell Wilson Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Despite missing Russell Wilson in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals, the Denver Broncos still managed to eke out a win with Brett Rypien at the helm. So will Wilson get the starting nod on Christmas Day now that he's mended?

Speaking to the media, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Though he also conceded that Rypien played well against the Cardinals.

“Russell is going to be playing next week, but I thought Brett did a really good job,” Hackett said, via ProFootballTalk.

Broncos fans aren't exactly thrilled to have Wilson back though. Some are happy to have him back from a long-term standpoint. But between the way he's played most of the season and Rypien's strong performance in Week 15, some are even calling his recovery from last week's concussion "the opposite of a Christmas miracle."

Russell Wilson is having his worst NFL season by a wide margin. He's thrown fewer touchdowns than any other year of his career by nearly half. Wilson is on pace for career lows in numerous other areas too.

With the Broncos firmly out of playoff contention, a strong case can be made that they should be resting veterans and key players while evaluating some of the younger players on their roster.

Though with no first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, there wouldn't even be an incentive to losing games.

The Broncos are in a tough spot right now and there really aren't a lot of good ways for this season to come to close.