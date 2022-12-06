NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Veteran Cut Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos made a somewhat surprising decision regarding a veteran defensive back.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos released veteran defensive back Anthony Harris. The move came after Sunday's loss to the undermanned Baltimore Ravens.

Fans were pretty surprised by the move. Most fans would love to see Harris on their teams.

"Reed Blankenship has been playing well in CJ Gardner-Johnson’s spot, but still worth watching the former Eagles starter," one Eagles fan said.

"Yes, the chiefs should pick him up. They need a vet presence, he has some physicality and can play STs," another fan said.

Although undrafted, Harris has been a significant player in the league. He started his career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he played for six years before eventually playing one year for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He signed with the Broncos before the 2022 season, but was released this week. It's certainly possible Harris asked for his release so he could sign with a contending team.