NFL World Reacts To Browns' Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns aren't going to be pursuing Jimmy Garoppolo.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are content with Jacoby Brissett backing up Deshaun Watson, even though the latter is set to be suspended for part (or all) of this season.

NFL fans aren't surprised by this latest report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter originally reported on Wednesday afternoon that the 49ers had given Garoppolo's agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade.

This could lead to the Seattle Seahawks being the only suitor for Garoppolo. Yes, they have a current quarterback battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but Garoppolo is statistically better than both of them.

It may come down to whether or not the 49ers want to trade him to their biggest rival.

We'll have to see what happens over these next few weeks.