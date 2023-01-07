NFL World Reacts To Browns Jadeveon Clowney Decision

To the surprise of almost no one, pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney will not be suiting up for the Cleveland Browns this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers following comments he made about his future with the team.

On Saturday, the Browns "downgraded Clowney to OUT" for Sunday's game. The team did not identify any disciplinary reasons for their decision in spite of Clowney all but bad-mouthing the team earlier in the week.

Clowney stated that he's about "95-percent sure" that he won't be back in Cleveland next year because the team doesn't respect his skillset or use him right. Following that revelation, he was sent home and hasn't practiced since. Reports also came out about his own unwillingness to play the way the team wanted him to.

The reaction to the team's decision to deactivate Clowney has been a little bit mixed. Some fans believe it's obviously deserved because a player can never badmouth his team, while a few others think that the problem is with the Browns, not just Clowney:

In 2021, Jadeveon Clowney found new life with the Browns after struggling for two previous seasons with the Titans and Seahawks. He had nine sacks and was in the Pro Bowl conversation at times.

But Clowney couldn't maintain that strong form in 2022. His pass rushing success has been limited - though injuries and lost reps probably haven't helped either.

The end result is a former No. 1 overall draft pick who will probably be looking for his fifth NFL team this coming offseason.