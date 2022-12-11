NFL World Reacts To Browns Kicker's Sideline Video

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cade York wasn't happy towards the end of the first half on Sunday afternoon.

The Cleveland Browns kicker wanted a chance at a 67-yard field goal at the very end of the first half but head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn't having it.

That led to York getting frustrated on the sideline when the CBS feed cut to him.

Stefanski decided to try a play with the offense on the field but it didn't go anywhere. The Browns trailed by 10 heading into the break in the second start of the season for Deshaun Watson.

Naturally, this led to a lot of reactions from the NFL community on social media.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Browns since this. They're now down 20-3 midway through the third quarter.

Maybe York will get a shot at a long kick in the late stages of the fourth quarter if the Browns are able to mount a furious comeback.