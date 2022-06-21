NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Rumors

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns acquired QB1 Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason. But given the increasing probability that three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback starts the 2022 season under league suspension, the franchise may be on the hunt for another QB option.

According to Browns insider Jake Trotter of ESPN, the team could look to make another quarterback trade following any potential suspension for Watson.

"If Watson is in fact suspended, look for offseason addition Joshua Dobbs to join the active roster. But while Cleveland could ride the bulk of the season with Brissett as its starter in the event of a Watson suspension, the Browns could also look for another quarterback trade -- Baker Mayfield for Jimmy Garoppolo, anyone? -- to help the team tread water while Watson is out."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

Many fans suggested a possible swap of current Browns QB Baker Mayfield and 49ers veteran Jimmy Garappolo. Mayfield requested a trade away from Cleveland earlier this offseason and Garoppolo's starting job is being taken over by second-year QB Trey Lance.

"A Baker-for-Jimmy swap would be interesting. Baker is unlikely to challenge Trey Lance for QB1, but would it surprise anyone if a passer like Baker succeeded in KS's structured system? If Watson gets a 1-year suspension, JG would land in another SB-ready situation," one analyst wrote.

"Jimmy G is going to be a Brown," another fan suggested.

If the Browns don't add another quarterback to the roster, they're likely to begin the season under third-string option Jacoby Brissett.

According to a statement released by attorney Tony Buzbee on Tuesday, Watson has confidentially settled all but four of the 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against him.

The NFL is still working on a potential punishment for the Cleveland QB.