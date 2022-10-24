NFL World Reacts To Browns' Running Back Trade Rumor News

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns' 2022 season is on life support after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens yesterday. Their struggles have led to one of their less-utilized stars to be mentioned repeatedly as a trade target.

According to Browns insider Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are listening to offers for No. 2 running back Kareem Hunt. The former Pro Bowler and NFL rushing leader has seen his touches evaporate over the past two weeks, totaling just 10 touches over the past two weeks after recording at least 13 in each of the first five weeks.

But with Nick Chubb serving as the focal point of the Browns' rushing attack and the team sitting at 2-5 on the year, it seems clear that Hunt has more value as a trade asset than a gameday contributor.

NFL fans are already clamoring for their favorite team to make a trade for him. The New York Jets are arguably the most eager team following the season-ending ACL injury to rookie star Breece Hall, but the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins fanbases want him too. Fantasy football fans are bracing for a major uptick in his value:

As a rookie in 2017, Kareem Hunt was a superstar for the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the NFL in rushing yards and making the Pro Bowl while finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

However, a disturbing video of Hunt hitting a woman at a hotel was released during the 2018 season and the Chiefs cut him as soon as it came out.

Hunt returned to the NFL in 2019, joining the Browns and serving a half-season suspension. In 2020, he scored 11 touchdowns and was a key cog in helping the team reach the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Now he could wind up being the final piece of someone else's puzzle.