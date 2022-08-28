NFL World Reacts To Browns' Season-Ending Injury News

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns got some brutal news today as defensive end Chris Odom was ruled out for the season.

Odom suffered a season-ending ACL injury in yesterday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears. The injury comes just a few weeks after he signed with the Browns following a stellar season in the USFL.

As the star pass rusher of the Houston Gamblers, Odom had 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in just 10 games. He parlayed that incredible season into his first NFL contract since 2019.

USFL fans were particularly disheartened by the news. Many feel that he would have been an incredible representative for their league in the NFL.

Chris Odom went undrafted out of Arkansas State in the 2017 NFL Draft and signed with the Green Bay Packers as a rookie. In seven games that season, Odom appeared in seven games and recorded six tackles.

The Packers released Odom before the 2018 season and he would sign with the Salt Lake Stallions of the short-lived Alliance of American Football. After recording 2.5 sacks, 8 QB hits, and 2 knockdowns in eight games, Odom got another NFL chance with Washington in 2019.

Odom played four games for Washington, recording one sack, 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, two QB hits and a forced fumble in four games.

Will Chris Odom get another shot in the NFL after recovering from his injury?