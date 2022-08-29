Skip to main content
34
New Articles

NFL World Reacts To Browns Sideline 'Weed' Controversy

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's another weed controversy with an NFL team.

On Saturday night, fans thought they saw a Browns player with some weed on the sideline during their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears. 

Of course, it wasn't weed. It looks like the player was eating some sunflower seeds. 

Fans had some fun reacting to that video on social media.

This will likely be a non-story in a couple of days. 

That said, this player needs to bring a different kind of bag of seeds next time to make sure no controversy arises. 

The Browns will kick their 2022 regular season campaign off against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11.