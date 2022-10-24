NFL World Reacts To Browns' Significant Injury News

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are going to be without their starting tight end going forward.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, further tests revealed that David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain and will be out for the next two-to-five weeks. He's not expected to have surgery on the ankle.

Njoku got injured during the third quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was later declared out after he came back out on crutches.

He finished with 71 yards on seven receptions before leaving the game.

NFL fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for Njoku.

Njoku was on pace to set a career-high in receiving yards before suffering this injury. In just seven games, he compiled 34 receptions for 418 yards and one touchdown.

Harrison Bryant will now assume the starter's role until Njoku is ready to come back.

The Browns will look to snap their four-game losing streak next Monday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.