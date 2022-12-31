NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

24 hours from now, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

Arians racked up a 31-18 during his tenure as the Buccaneers coach, winning a Super Bowl in 2020. Before he receives the honor on Sunday, Arians made his future coaching plans very clear.

They don't exist. The Buccaneers front office executive made it clear he doesn't plan to coach in the league again.

"Would I love to be coaching? Yeah,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “It kills me to go upstairs. I’m on the sideline in pregame and it kills me to have to go upstairs and just sit there….It’s hard…I’ve done it my whole life. I’m smart enough to know it’s over.”

Despite his clear statement, fans are clamoring for Arians to come back.

"Bruce, idk how you maybe can't hear it, or why you're ignoring it, but the Bucs sideline is SCREAMING for you to come back for just a few games," one fan pleaded.

"Please come back," added another.

