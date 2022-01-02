The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians Postgame News

Bruce Arians on the sidelines.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Sunday, we perhaps got the final images of Antonio Brown’s NFL career. Following a sideline outburst that saw the Bucs receiver throwing his gear into the crowd and running into the tunnel shirtless (mid-game by the way). Bruce Arians told reporters AB’s time in Tampa Bay has come to a close.

NFL media insider Ian Rapoport reported as much shortly after the game. Tweeting, “Bucs coach Bruce Arians just announced: Antonio Brown’s career in Tampa Bay is over.”

NFL fans and media alike were quick to react to Arian’s announcement after AB’s bizarre exit.

“If only there had been some way to see this coming,” Football Outsiders‘ Vincent Verhei tweeted facetiously.

“Seems like Brown announced that before Arians,” replied Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel. “I quit. You’re fired.”

“People shocked at his behavior have absolutely [not] been paying attention to who he is,” one fan tweeted.

“Translation: ‘I don’t care what Tom [Brady] says,” tweeted columnist Andrew Brandt.

“This guy really is something else,” commented Boston Diehards.

“It was worth it for this iconic photo,” joked Spring Hill’s Kazeem Famuyide.

