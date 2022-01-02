NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians Postgame News

On Sunday, we perhaps got the final images of Antonio Brown’s NFL career. Following a sideline outburst that saw the Bucs receiver throwing his gear into the crowd and running into the tunnel shirtless (mid-game by the way). Bruce Arians told reporters AB’s time in Tampa Bay has come to a close.

NFL media insider Ian Rapoport reported as much shortly after the game. Tweeting, “Bucs coach Bruce Arians just announced: Antonio Brown’s career in Tampa Bay is over.”

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians just announced: Antonio Brown’s career in Tampa Bay is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

NFL fans and media alike were quick to react to Arian’s announcement after AB’s bizarre exit.

“If only there had been some way to see this coming,” Football Outsiders‘ Vincent Verhei tweeted facetiously.

If only there had been some way to see this coming. https://t.co/Bb6evDqKVB — Vincent Verhei (@FO_VVerhei) January 2, 2022

“Seems like Brown announced that before Arians,” replied Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel. “I quit. You’re fired.”

Seems like Brown announced that before Arians. I quit. You’re fired. https://t.co/gCpN3PQJkU — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 2, 2022

“People shocked at his behavior have absolutely [not] been paying attention to who he is,” one fan tweeted.

People shocked at his behavior have absolutely mot been paying attention to who he is. https://t.co/Fex4AWHzkb — THEE five head (@LeeMES123) January 2, 2022

“Translation: ‘I don’t care what Tom [Brady] says,” tweeted columnist Andrew Brandt.

Translation: “I don’t care what Tom says.” https://t.co/Ai4U1dcdaU — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 2, 2022

“This guy really is something else,” commented Boston Diehards.

This guy really is something else https://t.co/cty5V4hDxt — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) January 2, 2022

“It was worth it for this iconic photo,” joked Spring Hill’s Kazeem Famuyide.