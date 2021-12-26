NFL World Reacts To Brutal James Robinson Injury News

Jaguars running back James Robinson went down with a non-contact injury in Sunday’s game against the Jets. Shortly after being carted off the field, it was revealed that the second-year RB suffered a torn Achilles.

Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “[Jaguars] RB James Robinson, who left the field with a lower leg injury, is out with a torn Achilles,” the insider tweeted. “He’ll have an MRI to determine the extent.” Adding, “Just an awful way to end the season.”

News of Robinson’s injury quickly spread across NFL Twitter.

“Hate this,” one fan tweeted. “Hoping for a speedy recovery for him.”

“Thats just depressing,” commented another fan. “This guy was screwed over by Urban Meyer. Now he’s gone and THIS happens to him? C’mon man…”

“Oh my God…” commented NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.

“This really, really sucks,” replied another. “Last injury you ever want to see for a RB, but let’s hope he can make a quick recovery like Akers.”

It’s an unfortunate end to the season for the former 1,000-yard rusher. In 13 appearances for the Jaguars this season, James Robinson tallied 757 yards and eight touchdowns on 161 carries. Wishing a speedy recovery for the sophomore back out of Illinois State.