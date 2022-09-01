NFL World Reacts To Brutal Titans Injury News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Harold Landry #58 of the Tennessee Titans gets set during to an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are widely expected to win the AFC South this year and make the playoffs for a fourth year in a row. But a major injury could have put a damper on their title hopes.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Titans star pass rusher Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL this week. He is out for the entire season.

Landry is coming off the best season of his career. Last season he had career highs in sacks (12.0), tackles (75), tackles for loss (14) and QB hits (22). For his efforts, Landry was voted to his first Pro Bowl.

Titans fans and even other NFL fans are gutted for Landry right now. Some are glad that he managed to get his big contract extension in the 2022 offseason before getting hurt, but mostly it's just pain:

Harold Landry was the Titans' No. 41 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft following a standout career at Boston College. He was a two-time All-ACC selection and had 25.0 sacks and 48 tackles for loss in 38 games.

In his first four NFL seasons, Landry only missed one game. He has 31.0 sacks, 256 tackles, 41 tackles for loss and 66 QB hits along with two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The Titans rewarded Landry five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed.

Will this injury to Harold Landry tank the Titans' season?