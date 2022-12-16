NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tyler Lockett Injury Update

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broke index finger on the final drive of last night's Thursday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Pete Carroll has no estimation for how long Lockett will be out, but said he "can't fathom playing without Tyler."

"We're gonna miss the heck out of him, whatever [time] he misses," Carroll said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news.

"Sit tyler rest of the season he got nothing to prove. Let's see what the young guns got," one fan wrote.

"Well great. Hope it heals fast," another added.

"Lockett was having yet another amazing year. He’s an all time favorite Seahawk. Going to really miss watching him play the rest of the year," another said.

Heading into the 2022 season, many thought Lockett would see a drop in production with the departure of his longtime quarterback Russell Wilson. But through 14 games this year, the veteran wideout ranks top 10 in NFL receiving with 964 yards and eight touchdowns.

With Lockett out, even more of the receiving burden will be placed on the shoulders of D.K. Metcalf.