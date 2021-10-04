NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Crushing Injury News

The Buccaneers were already a bit thin in the secondary, as Tampa Bay had to bring in veteran defensive back Richard Sherman prior to Week 4.

Unfortunately for Bruce Arians’ squad, his team took a major hit in the secondary on Sunday night.

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis went down with an apparent non-contact injury in the first half of Sunday night’s game in New England. This is a massive loss for Tampa Bay, as Davis was their top defensive back.

It’s a truly crushing blow for the NFC South franchise.

The injury did not look good.

Davis is being helped off the field by trainers as he isn't putting any weight on his leg. It does not look good. #Bucs — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 4, 2021

The Buccaneers had already suffered a couple of notable blows in the secondary this season. The latest one is the most significant.

The Bucs' lone original starting corner Carlton Davis was down on the turf being looked at by trainers and is now being helped off. The whole reason Richard Sherman got the nod despite only practicing three days was because Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean were out … — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 4, 2021

The injury happened on a special teams play. Buccaneers fans are wondering why Davis was out there in the first place.

“Why the hell is Carlton Davis out on special teams?!?! He’s already injured and you’re going to put him on special teams…makes absolutely no sense!” one fan tweeted.

“I said the same damn thing! He was already questionable before the game, why is he playing special teams??” another fan added.

Davis, a second round pick out of Auburn, was questionable heading into Sunday night’s game. It’s unclear when he’ll be able to return.

Carlton Davis: 25.2 passer rating allowed in zone coverage this season 1st among all CBs 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ZuGuWmppPU — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2021

The Patriots are leading the Buccaneers, 7-6, early in the third quarter on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on NBC.