NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Crushing Injury News

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sitting on the sideline.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 02: A '21' sticker honoring the late Washington Redskins player Sean Taylor is seen on the helmets of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before playing the New Orleans Saints on December 2, 2007 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers were already a bit thin in the secondary, as Tampa Bay had to bring in veteran defensive back Richard Sherman prior to Week 4.

Unfortunately for Bruce Arians’ squad, his team took a major hit in the secondary on Sunday night.

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis went down with an apparent non-contact injury in the first half of Sunday night’s game in New England. This is a massive loss for Tampa Bay, as Davis was their top defensive back.

It’s a truly crushing blow for the NFC South franchise.

The injury did not look good.

The Buccaneers had already suffered a couple of notable blows in the secondary this season. The latest one is the most significant.

The injury happened on a special teams play. Buccaneers fans are wondering why Davis was out there in the first place.

“Why the hell is Carlton Davis out on special teams?!?! He’s already injured and you’re going to put him on special teams…makes absolutely no sense!” one fan tweeted.

“I said the same damn thing! He was already questionable before the game, why is he playing special teams??” another fan added.

Davis, a second round pick out of Auburn, was questionable heading into Sunday night’s game. It’s unclear when he’ll be able to return.

The Patriots are leading the Buccaneers, 7-6, early in the third quarter on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on NBC.

