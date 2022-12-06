NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Cutting Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Darden has been an excellent punt returner for the Bucs this season. He currently leads the NFL with 31 punt returns for 330 yards.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Do your thing Ryan Poles. Make this happen," one fan wrote.

"Liked him a ton last years draft. Surprised to see the early hook," another said.

"Chargers need to be in on him. Blazing speed, it’s worth a shot," another added.

The Buccaneers traded up to select Darden with a fourth-round pick in last year's draft. He returned 19 punts for 142 yards in his rookie season.

With the return of Russell Gage on Monday night, Tampa Bay now has six wide receiver options on its active roster. Darden has logged just 57 offensive snaps and two catches so far in his NFL career.

Darden ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the 2021 combine. He's an explosive special teams weapon who will likely find a new home sometime in the coming days.