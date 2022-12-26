NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers' Major Injury Reveal

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was the driving force in his team's win over the Arizona Cardinals last night, leading the team in both rushing and receiving in a 19-16 overtime win. But he had an interested revelation for us all after the game.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Fournette revealed that he's been playing the entire season with a Lisfranc injury in his foot. However, he soon deleted that tweet.

"I hate when people be on here just talking saying I’m out of shape etc do y’all understand I’m playing with a lisfranc in my foot every week can barely push off my foot but through the Grace of God I’m going to keep proving y’all wrong…" Fournette wrote.

But the internet has a long memory and many users still saw Fournette's message before he got rid of the tweet. Many are praising him for his toughness now:

It's been an uneven year for Leonard Fournette, who has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry this season. But as a receiver out of the backfield, he has improved by leaps and bounds.

Fournette has 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air this season to give him over 1,100 yards from scrimmage this season.

If he can play as well as he has both on the ground and through the air, the Buccaneers should be able to secure their playoff spot - and maybe even go on a run.