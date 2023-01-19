NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers' Significant Changes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through a full coaching staff overhaul.

On Thursday, the team fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and wide receivers coach Kevin Garver. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has also decided to retire after 43 years of coaching.

Understandably, these moves have sparked fans and analysts to question the future of now free-agent quarterback Tom Brady.

"Tom Brady's QB Coach gone Tea leaves looking grimmer by the minute for the goat to return to Tampa," one fan wrote.

"Totally cleaning house. Tom is OUTTA THERE," another said.

"One heck of a career for Clyde Christensen. Makes me wonder if Tom Brady has indicated to him that he doesn't plan on returning to the #Bucs next season," another added.

Brady and the Bucs finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and a first-round exit in the postseason.

It sure looks like the Tampa Bay squad will have a far different look heading into the 2023 campaign.