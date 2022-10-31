NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers' Significant Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buccaneers will officially be down one of their best pass rushers for the rest of the football calendar.

Per NFL media's Ian Rapoport, Tampa Bay placed outside linebacker Shaq Barrett on season-ending IR following a torn Achilles suffered in the Bucs' Thursday night loss to the Ravens.

It's a tough blow for an already struggling Bucs team. Something that the NFL world reacted to on Monday.

"Damn," one user tweeted.

"Well this is just lovely..." a fan replied.

"If Mondays aren’t s--- enough you feel the need to remind me about this Ian," another commented.

The Buccaneers were already bracing for this news to come down, with head coach Todd Bowles saying "it doesn't look good" directly after the game.

Barrett went down with the injury in the third quarter and had to be helped to the sideline before being carted to the locker room before leaving the stadium on crutches with a walking boot.

The two-time Pro Bowler is expected to be out at least 7-9 months.