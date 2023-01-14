NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Todd Bowles Decision

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly made a decision on head coach Todd Bowles.

After a tumultuous season and an 8-9 record, Bowles will be back next season. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers plan to retain Bowels for the 2023 season - even if the team loses to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

The football world took to social media to react to the latest news.

"Not a shocker. Get Byron out and see if a competent OC will help this mess. If not, 2024 we need a new staff to start their rebuild," said one fan.

"Fine. The reasoning makes sense, but I hope he gets a new offensive coordinator. Can’t blame Arians next year," added another.

"They can kiss Bradys ass goodbye then," joked a third.

The future of quarterback Tom Brady is very much up in the air, which could make for a very interesting offseason in Tampa.

The Buccaneers will have to improve in 2023 if Bowles wants to keep his job.