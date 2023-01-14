NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Todd Bowles Decision
On Saturday morning, the football world learned that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly made a decision on head coach Todd Bowles.
After a tumultuous season and an 8-9 record, Bowles will be back next season. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers plan to retain Bowels for the 2023 season - even if the team loses to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
The football world took to social media to react to the latest news.
"Not a shocker. Get Byron out and see if a competent OC will help this mess. If not, 2024 we need a new staff to start their rebuild," said one fan.
"Fine. The reasoning makes sense, but I hope he gets a new offensive coordinator. Can’t blame Arians next year," added another.
"They can kiss Bradys ass goodbye then," joked a third.
The future of quarterback Tom Brady is very much up in the air, which could make for a very interesting offseason in Tampa.
The Buccaneers will have to improve in 2023 if Bowles wants to keep his job.