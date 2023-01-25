NFL World Reacts To The Keenan McCardell Announcement

Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell (F) calls out to his players in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 11, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell could make the jump to offensive coordinator fairly soon.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers will interview McCardell for their opening at offensive coordinator.

McCardell, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl wide receiver, played for the Buccaneers from 2002-2003.

While the Vikings' fan base is hopeful McCardell will stick around for one more season, Buccaneers fans are praying a reunion takes place this offseason.

"Ugh thought we were safe to keep him," a Vikings fan said.

"Brady-less Bucs or stick with JJ and established offense? Hmmm," another Minnesota fan tweeted.

"I like this," a Bucs fan wrote.

McCardell had a very productive career as a player, hauling in 883 passes for 11,373 yards and 63 touchdowns.

We've seen over the past two seasons just how successful McCardell has been when it comes to developing the Vikings' receiving corps.

If McCardell has a great interview with the Buccaneers, he could very well become their next offensive coordinator.