NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Significant Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's looking the Tampa Bay Bucs could be without a top member of the team's secondary going into next week's game.

According to PFF's Ari Meirov, "Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has a concussion and is unlikely to be cleared for Thursday night's game vs. the Ravens, per HC Todd Bowles."

The NFL world reacted to Tampa's significant injury news on Monday.

"Logan Ryan better be [expletive] back," one fan replied.

"Oh lord Bucs bout to be 3-5 huh," another user tweeted.

"What did I ever do to deserve this?" a Bucs fan asked.

"Arguably their best defensive player," another pointed out. "Huge blow."

"Concussions and knee [injuries] doing Wilt numbers this year."

"When u thought it couldn’t get any worse for the Bucs," another tweeted.

The Buccaneers' backs are certainly up against the wall with a quick turnaround before a TNF game against a tough Baltimore squad.

Winfield is fourth on the team in tackles and tied for second in sacks.