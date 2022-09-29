NFL World Reacts To Bucs vs. Chiefs Decision News

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs will be played as scheduled in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

There were initially concerns that the game may not be able to take place in Tampa due to the aftereffects of Hurricane Ian. The league had a contingency plan to play the game at Minnesota's US. Bank Stadium if Raymond James was unable to house the contest.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Home field advantage back in Tampa’s favor! Ray Jay gonna be rockin," one fan wrote.

"No f--king way they have the resources to do this without leaving people to fend for themselves 3 days after a major disaster. This is America where money over people all the time. Ridiculous," another said.

"Yikes...unfortunately I think the Bucs beatdown the Chiefs. Energy and emotion in the stands. Gonna be a tough, tough game," another added.

Sunday night's game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay.

The Chiefs and Bucs are both 2-1 to start the 2022 NFL season.