Both the Bucs and Rams will be without a couple of major pieces to their respective offensive lines on Sunday.

For Tampa Bay, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is a no-go. Meanwhile for LA, Matt Stafford’s blindside protector Andrew Whitworth is ruled out as well. The four-time Pro Bowler hurt his right knee on the opening play of Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

The NFL world was disappointed by the injury news for both teams with a conference title game on the line.

“No Whitworth and no Wirfs. That’s a bummer,” said SiriusXM host Geoff Schwartz.

“Between no Wirfs and Whitworth, we are going to see a lot of conservative play calling today I’d imagine,” tweeted reporter Chris Bonanno. “Low scoring games may continue.”

“While everyone was worried about Jensen & Wirfs (and rightfully so), Andrew Whitworth‘s injury went under the radar,” commented BetMGM’s Femi Abedefe. Noting, “Big loss for the Rams.”

“Bucs without Wirfs and Rams without Whitworth,” tweeted Trey Wingo.

“No Wirfs and no Whitworth is massive,” said Pro Football Focus‘ Brad Spielberger.

“Losing Whitworth hurts, but backup LT Joe Noteboom has a lot of starts under his belt,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes remarked. “I think the Bucs are in a trickier situation with no Wirfs…”