The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Bucs vs. Rams Injury News

Bucs standout Tristan Wirfs.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 26, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both the Bucs and Rams will be without a couple of major pieces to their respective offensive lines on Sunday.

For Tampa Bay, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is a no-go. Meanwhile for LA, Matt Stafford’s blindside protector Andrew Whitworth is ruled out as well. The four-time Pro Bowler hurt his right knee on the opening play of Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

The NFL world was disappointed by the injury news for both teams with a conference title game on the line.

No Whitworth and no Wirfs. That’s a bummer,” said SiriusXM host Geoff Schwartz.

Between no Wirfs and Whitworth, we are going to see a lot of conservative play calling today I’d imagine,” tweeted reporter Chris Bonanno. “Low scoring games may continue.”

While everyone was worried about Jensen & Wirfs (and rightfully so), Andrew Whitworth‘s injury went under the radar,” commented BetMGM’s Femi Abedefe. Noting, “Big loss for the Rams.”

“Bucs without Wirfs and Rams without Whitworth,” tweeted Trey Wingo.

“No Wirfs and no Whitworth is massive,” said Pro Football Focus‘ Brad Spielberger.

Losing Whitworth hurts, but backup LT Joe Noteboom has a lot of starts under his belt,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes remarked. “I think the Bucs are in a trickier situation with no Wirfs…”

 

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.