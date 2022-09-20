NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Wide Receiver Signing News

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05: A Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback helmet is shown on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to add a receiver to their practice squad.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bucs are adding veteran receiver, Cole Beasley. The expectation is that he's going to be added to the 53-man roster pretty quickly.

Garafolo is also reporting that Brady has had Beasley on his radar for a little bit.

Beasley spent the last three seasons in Buffalo before he was released back in March.

He finished last season with 82 receptions for 693 yards and a touchdown after he had 967 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

Bucs fans are pretty excited about this new signing.

Beasley will likely stay on the practice squad until he has a good handle on the playbook.

It remains to be seen if he'll be active for this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.