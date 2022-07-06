NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Panthers Speculation

The Carolina Panthers' quarterback situation got even more complicated with the trade acquisition of Baker Mayfield on Wednesday afternoon.

With this blockbuster move, the Panthers are now primed with three quarterback options: Mayfield, incumbent starter Sam Darnold and third-round rookie Matt Corral.

At one point during this offseason, fans and analysts wondered if the Carolina organization would re-sign their former league MVP Cam Newton.

But with an overcrowded QB room, that reunion is looking far more unlikely.

"Really hope the #Panthers do right by Cam Newton this time around now that the door is seemingly closed following their trade for Baker Mayfield. Probably took a lot for him to come back in 2021 and no player has ever meant more to the fans. Deserves a fitting send-off," Panthers analyst Dean Jones wrote.

"Panthers are going to suck with Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold at QB. Let’s just remember the good times, embrace the nostalgia, and start Cam Newton," one fan suggested.

After he spent one season with the New England Patriots in 2020, Newton re-signed with his former Panthers squad midway through the 2021 season. The initial excitement of his return electrified the Carolina organization, but the experiment was ultimately a disappointment.

It seems as though Newton will have to look elsewhere for an NFL home this coming season.