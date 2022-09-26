NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Patriots Speculation

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There's a chance that the New England Patriots could bring back an old friend this week.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss some time. Right now, Brian Hoyer is next in line to start but that could change if the Patriots bring in another quarterback.

The Patriots will likely at least look at their options, one of which could be Cam Newton. According to CBS Sports, the Patriots are expected to check in on Newton.

Newton last played for the Patriots in 2020. He started 15 games and finished with 2,657 yards through the air, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

NFL fans are intrigued by this possibility.

It remains to be seen if Newton is brought in for a visit at some point during this week.