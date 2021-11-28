NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton’s Disastrous Performance

Cam Newton is having arguably the worst throwing performance of his professional career on Sunday afternoon.

The Carolina Panthers are trailing the Miami Dolphins, 27-10, on Sunday.

Newton has been outright terrible in the pocket. He’s thrown for 92 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Newton has completed just 5 of 21 passes.

Yikes.

Newton started the game out with a rushing touchdown, his sixth touchdown in three games for the Panthers.

However, it’s been mostly downhill since.

Barring a fourth quarter comeback, the Panthers will drop to 5-7 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dolphins.

Miami, meanwhile, will improve to 5-7 with the win.