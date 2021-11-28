The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton’s Disastrous Performance

Cam Newton lifts his right arm in the air while on the field during a game.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cam Newton is having arguably the worst throwing performance of his professional career on Sunday afternoon.

The Carolina Panthers are trailing the Miami Dolphins, 27-10, on Sunday.

Newton has been outright terrible in the pocket. He’s thrown for 92 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Newton has completed just 5 of 21 passes.

Yikes.

Newton started the game out with a rushing touchdown, his sixth touchdown in three games for the Panthers.

However, it’s been mostly downhill since.

Barring a fourth quarter comeback, the Panthers will drop to 5-7 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dolphins.

Miami, meanwhile, will improve to 5-7 with the win.

