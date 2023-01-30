NFL World Reacts To Cardinals Interview Announcement

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have their eyes set on one of the top defensive coaches in football for their head-coaching opening.

According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Anarumo has been the Bengals' defensive coordinator since 2019 and has done a stellar job coaching that unit. He's known for his great second-half adjustments and for limiting some of the best players in the league.

The NFL community knows this would be a big loss for the Bengals if he were to take this job.

"Hate to lose him but good for Lou. He’s more than deserving," another tweet read.

"Ah, well. This could certainly have an impact on 2023. We'll see what happens here. Good luck to Lou and BC as opportunities arise!" Jake Liscow tweeted.

"That’s interesting. Was wondering if/when Anarumo would get bigger looks after how well the Bengals defense played," Christopher Carter tweeted.

It remains to be seen whether Anarumo gets the job.