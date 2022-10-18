NFL World Reacts To Cardinals Kicker Signing News

The Arizona Cardinals in-season moves continued with the addition of a kicker on Tuesday.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the "Cardinals signed former Colts’ K Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad."

Blankenship's three-year run in Indianapolis ended after a missed field goal in Houston back in September.

The NFL world reacted to his signing on social media.

"RETURN OF HOT ROD BABY," a fan tweeted in all-caps.

"Happy he’s got a place to call home," a Colts fan replied.

"LETS GOOOOO."

"He’s baaaaack."

"Good for Hot Rod finding another home. Still think he can be a good kicker in the NFL," another said.

"Good luck Hotrod."

"Blankenship finds a new team," tweeted a Colts podcast.

"As long as you never need anything over 40 y’all are gucci," another commented.

"ATTA BOY HOT ROD #RespectTheSpecs."

Blankenship will look to fill in while Cardinals kicker Matt Prater nurses a hip injury.