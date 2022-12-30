NFL World Reacts To Cardinals Quarterback Decision

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy has been ruled out for this weekend's game due to a concussion.

McCoy, who suffered a head injury in Week 16, experienced some more concussion symptoms throughout the week, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Reserve QB David Blough will get the start against the Falcons on Sunday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Cardinals want to win the tank bowl," one fan wrote.

"I need the falcons to lose to David Blough for better draft position, which seems unlikely, but if anyone can do it we can," another said.

"This should be a career game for the Falcons defense. Set Ridder up for some easy field positions. Please?" another added.

Blough will get the start over the Cardinals' other healthy quarterback option, Trace McSorely. Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this year.

At 4-11, the reeling Cardinals have nothing to play for expect draft position in this year's selection process. The Falcons have also been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.