NFL World Reacts To Cardinals Quarterback Signing

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With Kyler Murray's season-ending ACL tear, the Arizona Cardinals are bringing in an additional arm to their QB room.

And according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Carson Strong is that man.

Per Garafolo: "The Arizona Cardinals are signing QB Carson Strong to the practice squad after he worked out for them last week, source says." Adding, "Former undrafted free agent for the Eagles lands in the desert."

The NFL world reacted to the Cards' QB signing on Tuesday.

"Now hol on...." a user replied.

"Eagles legend," a fan account tweeted.

"Carson Strong is back baby!"

"YURRRRRRRRRRRRRRR LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO."

"I would've gave Cam Newton a chance," a fan said.

"Best QB named Carson in Eagles history."

"I swear I thought this said Wentz," another commented.

Strong will look to earn the backup spot behind veteran Colt McCoy as the Cardinals soldier on without their franchise QB.