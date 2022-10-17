NFL World Reacts To Cardinals' Significant Injury News

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals got some brutal injury news on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

This would help explain the Cardinals' decision to trade for Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson. They announced the trade for Anderson just minutes before Schefter tweeted out his report.

Cardinals fans are definitely upset about this news based on their reactions on social media.

Brown was showing limping off the field with a couple of trainers during the late stages of Sunday's loss. If he's out for the season, it'll be a massive blow to their receiving core.

That said, they'll still have a next-man-up mentality, especially with DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension, the recent trade for Anderson, and both Rondale Moore and A.J. Green healthy.