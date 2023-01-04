NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz Decision

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Back to the bench for Carson Wentz.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "The Commanders are expected to turn back to Taylor Heinicke as the starter for Sunday’s season finale vs. the Cowboys, but rookie QB Sam Howell is also slated to play, marking the NFL debut for the fifth-round pick, per source. Barring change of plans, this will be the setup."

Wentz and the Commanders laid an egg in this past week's disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns which eliminated them from playoff contention (unbeknownst to their head coach).

The NFL world reacted to the team's decision on Wednesday.

"Howell should be starting," a user said.

"Carson Wentz you are a New York Jet."

"WTF JUST START HOWELLLLLL," another fan tweeted in all-caps.

"So Carson Wentz wasn't the answer Commanders?" a Cowboys supporter asked.

"I don't miss dealing with this shit every single year," a former fan laughed.

"This decision is emblematic of Ron's entire tenure as Washington coach," another user said. "Shortsighted, mitigating risk, avoiding bad optics, [lacking] creativity, reactive rather than proactive. He's proving week in & week out he’s not capable of pulling off the combination of duties on his plate."

"The guy who didn't see the iceberg would like the band to pls play something a with a little more pep as we're loading the lifeboats," Barstool's PFT Commenter tweeted.

What a mess in the nation's capital.