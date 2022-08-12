NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz, Reporter Drama

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 16: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

During a recent one-on-one interview with Carson Wentz, ABC 7News DC reporter Scott Abraham asked the Washington Commanders quarterback some brutally-worded questions.

Abraham asked Wentz about the narrative that he's an inaccurate thrower and a "consistently inconsistent" passer. He also asked the Washington QB1 about being unwanted by his previous teams.

"Philly didn't want you. Indy didn't want you. Do you think this is your last chance to prove that you can be a starting quarterback in the NFL?" Abraham asked.

All things considered, Wentz handled these tough questions very well.

Take a look at the clip here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this awkward interview.

Some fans appreciated Abraham's blunt questions.

"I wish all the media would ask these type of questions. They are real and legit questions not candy coated," one wrote.

"Hats off to this reporter. This is what interviews should be like. Hard questions. Making the person being interviewed a LITTLE uncomfortable is okay," another added.

Others felt he took things a step too far.

"What a terrible interview. Such awful questions," one fan wrote.

"If you gonna ask questions like this, at least be a man and look him in the eyes while you ask them.." another said.

Whether you like these questions or not, there's no question Wentz has a lot to prove this coming season.

Wentz is expected to take the field during tomorrow's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.