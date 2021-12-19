NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Major Accusation

Tempers flared during Saturday night’s game between the Colts and Patriots when Carson Wentz angrily confronted Pats pass rusher Matt Judon. Initially it wasn’t clear what triggered the quarterback to go after Judon. But Wentz spoke on the situation after the game.

“Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides,” Wentz told the Indianapolis Star.

“Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up.”

The internet quickly picked up on the postgame comments. Sparking a ton of reactions.

“HIS. WHAT,” one fan replied in all-caps.

Carson trying to make me a fan again lol https://t.co/JBbcinlLvx — Jamal (@FinessedBuckets) December 19, 2021

“Carson trying to make me a fan again,” laughed another.

Can’t believe he Wentz there https://t.co/iCDlAS3Hgs — NicBucher (@NicBucher) December 19, 2021

“Can’t believe he Wentz there,” joked another fan.

Wentz tried to go up to Judon on the field postgame. I caught the very end of their exchange. I saw Judon walking away from Wentz as Wentz was left with his arms raised and stretched out trying to still talk to Judon as he apparently wasn’t having any of it. https://t.co/DY4rPAALlj — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 19, 2021

“Wentz tried to go up to Judon on the field postgame, the NFL Network‘s James Palmer explained. “I caught the very end of the exchange.”

“I saw Judon walking away from Wentz as Wentz was left with his arms raised and stretched out trying to still talk to Judon as he apparently wasn’t having any of it.”